Baby who weighed just 12 ounces at birth finally home and thriving

She was born in the middle of a pandemic, and doctors say she's the tiniest baby to survive at Orlando Health medical hospital.
In this photo provided by Federico Peguero, his daughter Diana Peguero sleeps at Orlando Health Medical Center on Oct. 24, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Diana was born on Mother's Day at less than 22 weeks, weighed 12 ounces and was 9 inches long. She is the tiniest baby born at the Orlando Health medical center to survive. (Federico Peguero via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla — Six months after Diana Peguero was born prematurely in the middle of a global pandemic, she's meeting milestones at home with her family. 

Born at 22 weeks and four days, doctors say she's the tiniest baby to survive at Orlando Health medical center. 

Mom Jomary Tavarez was just 20 weeks pregnant when she went for a routine checkup in April. She was starting to dilate so doctors sent her to the hospital and put her on bed rest. 

Diana weighed just 12 ounces and was nine inches long at birth, according to the Orlando Sentinel. There were ups and downs in NICU, but the baby didn't require any surgery. 

The Orlando Sentinel says it's still too early to know there are long-term effects of Diana's premature birth, but she has reached expected milestones so far. She still has a long journey and a lot of doctor's appointments ahead, but she has had the will to live and her dad says she's been "super feisty" ever since. 

In this photo provided by Federico Peguero, his wife Jomary Tavarez holds their daughter, Diana, at Orlando Health Medical Center on Aug. 8, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Diana was born on Mother's Day at less than 22 weeks, weighed 12 ounces and was 9 inches long. She is the tiniest baby born at the center to survive. (Federico Peguero via AP)

