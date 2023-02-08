Delicious Dishes: The Bent Axle Neighborhood Grille is a great place to 'fuel' up

The management and staff are very passionate about their business, and they always want people to have an excellent dining experience.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAY, Georgia — Start up your engines...and your appetites! A restaurant in Gray is serving up lots of delicious food.

Located on the site of a former garage, the Bent Axle Neighborhood Grille is a cool place. Decorated with old car memorabilia, they serve up some delicious southern cuisine.

When you walk in, you'll notice a vintage car parked out front, and old gas meters lining the patio. The hostess stand is the front fender of a car, with working headlights!

Chandeliers made of gears hang from the ceiling and hoods from old Ford and Chevrolets hang on the walls.

The menu matches their décor - very expansive and well put together. They have several options for any kind of palette and also offer drinks from a full bar.

Some of their most popular dishes include 'Michael's salad', which is served with pecans, blue cheese, tomatoes, strawberries, and your choice of meat. The salmon especially pairs well with it, and it is topped with a raspberry vinaigrette drizzle.

You can also get savory dishes like shrimp and grits, a specialty burger or fully-loaded nachos.

It's clear the management and staff care a lot about their business, and they are always wanting people to have an excellent dining experience.

Benjamin Cook, who is a co-owner, says that being in Gray is special, and the community means a lot to their restaurant.

"Everyone here has been so incredibly kind to us. From the city government to the county government...even competitors," Cook said. "Everyone welcomes you in here, this is a special place. This restaurant has a very special vibe to it, and I believe it offers a little bit for everybody. It's very guest friendly, we have wonderful staff here, wonderful food here, and our passion is taking care of our guests," he said.

Cook shared another thing that made his restaurant stand out.

"Our people. It's all about our people," Cook said. "Everyone who works and represents our company here in Gray is from Gray, and it means a lot. It's our connection to our community and the feeling...and intrinsic connection we have to the people that are here to make sure everyone feels welcome when they come in, that's what it's all about."

They care a lot about the community, and that passion shines through.

If you want to try their food for yourself, you can find the restaurant at 125 W Clinton Street. Just look for the vintage car!