BRUNSWICK, Ohio — Joey Chestnut was back in Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Chestnut traveled to Brunswick's Mapleside Farms Sunday to compete in the Apple Cider Dounut 2023 World Championship during the 50th Annual Johnny Appleseed Festival. The world's No. 1 competitive eater went head-to-head against renowned local Cleveland celebrities during the contest, including 3News' Austin Love.

Chestnut, who has won the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 16 times, has the most career championships in the contest's history. On this day, he earned the Apple Cider Donut belt by eating 69 donuts, while Austin managed an impressive 36.

This visit wasn't Chestnut's first to Brunswick, as he shattered the world record at the World Apple Pie Eating Championships in 2013 at Mapleside Farms.

3News' Austin Love is with Joey Chestnut at Mapleside Farms ahead of the 2023 Apple Cider Donut World Championshipshttps://t.co/Ul4Tn6y8sJ pic.twitter.com/TYFUSVs32W — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) September 24, 2023

All of the proceeds raised from the event were donated to the Remarkable Youth Foundation, a non-profit in Cleveland committed to empowering children and young adults across the week.

