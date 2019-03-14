13WMAZ, Mercer University’s Center for Collaborative Journalism, Georgia Public Broadcasting and the Macon Telegraph have partnered to bring you the Macon Food Story.

There are hundreds of restaurants in Central Georgia – locally owned, unique establishments.

While college basketball teams compete over the next few weeks in the NCAA Tournament for a national title, the Macon Food Story is putting some skin in the game.

We want YOU to help us decide which restaurant takes the top spot in Central Georgia… and we’re calling it Munch Madness.

We selected 64 restaurants across 8 different categories and seeded them out into a bracket: BBQ, burgers and dawgs, desserts, international, meat and 3, pizza, seafood and upscale dining.

Over the next three or so weeks, you’ll have the opportunity to vote online for your favorite for several rounds as we go from 64 to 32, then down to the Sweet 16, Elite 8, Final 4, Top 2 and ultimately the winner on April 8.

Here's what we need you to do... vote for one restaurant in each poll. By the time you finish round 1, you should have made 32 selections. Please make sure you are aware of the scroll bar along the side of the polls so you can vote in each poll.

VOTING FOR ROUND 1 CLOSES ON TUESDAY, MARCH 19 FOLLOWING THE 6 P.M. NEWSCAST

VOTE BELOW:

We've also created a printable bracket so you can follow along with the game at home!

