PERRY, Ga. — Businesses big and small have felt the impact of COVID-19 and social distancing.

But that doesn't mean they aren't finding new ways to serve their community.

For staff members at The Swanson in Perry, everything had to change to accommodate closing their dining room.

"We had to go to to-go's and carry-outs and it was a big adjustment," manager Brad Stanley said. "But now we're rolling. We've waited to see what the community wants and we're trying our best to serve them."

Servers are now delivering food to homes and The Swanson is taking orders online.

The Swanson has been serving up Southern food favorites in Perry for over 16 years.

For Stanley, being able to maintain positive relationships with customers makes all the changes worth it.

"We see our customers two or three times a week," Stanley said. "Now, they can't come in, but they'll come in and park their cars and we're checking on them."

The Swanson is open seven days a week. To place an order visit their website or call at 478-987-1938.

They are located at 933 Carroll St in Perry.

