For the mom of eight, the deed is a blessing beyond words.

PHOENIX — An Ahwatukee woman accidentally received six Nintendo Switch consoles in a larger delivery to her home and all she wanted was to give them back.

After several attempts to return them to the Target store up the road where they were supposed to go, Deborah Lewis didn’t have much luck.

For all the effort Lewis made, the team at Target had something else in store for this sweet Ahwatukee woman. Target employees Trent and Allison arrived at the 68-year old's home planning to pick up the six Nintendo Switches but much to Deborah's surprise, they had something else in store.

"On behalf of Target and your local Target store right up the street, we want to give these to you to give to your grandchildren or whoever you want," Trent explained.

"Wait, are you serious?” she yelled. “You have no idea what I've been going through. This is unbelievable.”

The grandmother of eight was in tears and touched by their kindness. She receives several packages a week with her medicine and medical equipment, but she never expected this.

"From the bottom of our hearts, Target is so proud to do this for you, and we want to say thank you,” the workers said. “You have a new bestie. I'm your new best friend. I just cannot believe it.”

“You're going to make me cry,” Lewis said tearfully. “You stop that girlfriend. It's just so amazing. I've never had anything like this happen. I feel like I'm dreaming. I wasn't looking for anything."

It was an incredible gesture and warm embrace for a woman who just wanted to do the right thing and return the games. Honestly, she says she was more hoping to get those darn things out from under her tree.

"Matter of fact, I kept saying I'm so tired of people asking me, ‘Oh just send me one,’ so I was like ‘Please just get them out of here,’ and for you to do this, thank you. My heart feels so warm right now. I'm coming in for another hug. You're wonderful. thank you so much," she said overjoyed.

It’s a bullseye when it comes to bringing holiday cheer to Deborah who says she will no doubt gift these Switches to her grandbabies. But because they live in Chicago, she'll be sure to double-check the shipping label and mail them with love.

