BALDWIN COUNTY, Georgia — A Baldwin County 7-year-old is encouraging his peers to stay creative during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gavin Bringer is a first grade student at Midway Hills Primary School. He is making crafty tutorial videos while social distancing.

“I wanted to teach them how to do stuff,” Gavin said.

Gavin posts videos on YouTube called ‘Quarantine Fun with Gavin.’ He teaches kids how to make things while staying in.

First, Gavin made a video demonstrating how to make stained glass windows at home.

“It was great,” Gavin said.

Gavin’s mother, Claire, says then Gavin’s teacher called him on FaceTime and suggested he film himself preparing dinner.

“He just thought it was really exciting and he wanted to do more,” Gavin’s father, Matt, said.

Tara Burney is the principal of Midway Hills Primary School. Burney says since schools are no longer holding in-person classes, teachers and faculty at the primary school have been working to encourage students to be creative.

“Gavin is an amazing student who has a lot to share,” Burney said. “In the video, he worked with his mom and talked about what resources to use.”

Burney says educators at the primary school are doing everything they can to keep students engaged while distance learning.

She says she does not want parents to stress about their children’s education during this time, and parents who need some encouragement or ideas are welcome to reach out.

“It’s so important to think outside the box,” Burney said.

Matt says he and Gavin usually talk about what Gavin wants to say in a video beforehand, then they script and record together.

The Bringers say they are keeping well and learning to adapt to the changes coronavirus is causing.

“You’ve seen it with the video. Just finding different fun, creative ways to interact and keep the education going for the kids,” Matt said.

Gavin says he plans to continue making more videos after the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

"Stay safe and care for each other," Gavin said.

