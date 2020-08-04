BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Baldwin County woman and her mother planned to run a half marathon on April 4.

About a month before the Publix Savannah Women's Half Marathon, Analyn McVay and her mother, Laura, received an email that said the race is postponed to November.

“In our heads, we already had it set up for this weekend and we were ready for it, and all our training had gone into that,” Analyn said. “It felt as bad as if it had gotten canceled.”

So, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Analyn hand-made signs, blew up balloons and surprised Laura with a half-marathon around their neighborhood on April 4.

“I just thought it would be a great idea to just kind of have sort of a celebration about it,” she said.

Analyn even made half-marathon t-shirts for the two of them to wear while on their run.

“It was super great to get to surprise her with something that we both love so much,” she said.

Analyn says she lined up her hand-made signs on their driveway to signify the starting point. Then, the pair ran their normal 13-mile neighborhood route.

At the end of the race, the mother-daughter duo ran through a balloon lined arch and lit smoke bombs in celebration.

Analyn also recorded the entire process.

“Just so that we had something that we could always remember this crazy experience,” she said.

She put together a video for her mother and uploaded it to YouTube.

Though Governor Kemp extended Georgia's public health emergency and shelter-in-place order, Analyn says she is not going to let coronavirus get her down.

“Find ways to bring something different to the everyday life,” she said.

