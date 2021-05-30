Jace Martin plans to study Computer Science with an emphasis in Cybersecurity, and dreams of one day starting a nonprofit that gives back to the community.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A high school senior from Greensboro is setting the bar high by graduating fourth in his class with a 4.1 GPA after receiving $138,400 in scholarships, according to the recent graduate.

Middle College at NC A&T State University graduate Jace Martin has big dreams.

The ambitious Triad native plans to major in Computer Science with an emphasis in Cybersecurity.

“Since growing up, I’ve loved computers, I’ve always been good at math, and my mom has always helped steer me towards my goals, because she could see my passion,” Martin said. “I hope to become a cybersecurity professional so I can help both local and national governments become more secure with technology.”

He said his interest in cybersecurity started at a young age.

“It started when I was about 10 years old after my uncle bought me a computer, I had to put together myself,” Martin said.

He expressed his love for his now alma mater in a recent interview.

“It feels like they’re all rooting for you there, like they’re supporting you,” Martin said. “It motivates me to be successful. It just feels like home.”

He plans to further his studies at A&T in the fall and dreams of one day starting a nonprofit that gives back to the community.

“I want to start an organization that helps people get off their feet, gives out scholarships and helps set people up for a better future,” Martin said. “I also want for the nonprofit to teach people about education, taxes and financial literacy.”

He’s been accepted to a total of 12 colleges including Elon University, High Point University, UNC-Charlotte, Brevard College, NC A&T and more.

