HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — When Perry High School closed its FFA barn during the COVID-19 pandemic, Merrick Avery still wanted to find a way to get her pigs ready to show at the beginning of the season in June.

So Willa and Roxy made their way to Avery's home where they got their own space in a trailer parked in her driveway.

"The neighbors don't seem to mind them," she said.

Avery has to walk the pigs multiple times a day in her front yard and make sure they stay cool and hydrated.

"There's a lot to do in such a little space," she said.

Avery even competed in a virtual livestock competition with thousands of other teens right from her front yard.

She says the announcers even mentioned how funny it was to see her showing a pig in the middle of her neighborhood.

"It was definitely different," she said.

While it has been an interesting experience, Avery says she'll be grateful when her school's barn is back open.

"Just to see all the people I used to show with and be in that environment again," she said.

