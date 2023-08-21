Macon foundation celebrates caregivers with spa day

They received manicures and pedicures, some got their eyebrows threaded and arched, and the men were even treated to a haircut and beard trim.

MACON, Ga. — Thirty caregivers in the Macon-Bibb area were nominated and gifted with a day of pampering.

They received manicures and pedicures, some got their eyebrows threaded and arched, and the men were even treated to a haircut and beard trim.

Roger Jackson, founder and executive director of Motivating Youth Foundation Incorporated was inspired after caring for his mother and truly experiencing first-hand what goes into being a caregiver.

"Everybody gets to just have a day to themselves," Jackson said. "Half a day away from being a caregiver and caregiving is a 24-hour job. I've come to learn lately of what caregivers go through and what their challenges are each day."

Vyvia Harris-Cabiness has been caring for her mother for the past five years. After dedicating her time and caring for her mother, she was nominated and awarded with a day to care for herself.

"A pampering day, relaxation, you got to get some of the stress off of you sometimes," Harris-Cabiness said.

Harris-Cabiness also mentioned how it's hard to find time out of her day to treat herself even for an hour or so.

"I commend anyone that is a caregiver because it is hard," Harris-Cabiness said. "I never knew what all it takes actually to take care of someone."

A day to celebrate caregivers also turned into a day of making life-long connections. The day concluded with a catered lunch, entertainment and guest speakers who provided words of encouragement.

Georgia Supreme Court Justice Verda Colvin, one of the keynote speakers, provided her expression of gratitude to the caregivers at the event.

"The caregivers we honor today, including our host, Roger Jackson, have continuously been rainbows in other people's clouds," Colvin said. "Thank you all for doing that."

When it comes to the city of Macon, it takes a village to support those who are supporting others.