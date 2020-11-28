Luke Emerson reunited with his kids on Friday after being deployed in Afghanistan.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A solider reunited with his kids in Coeur d'Alene on Friday by surprising them on a Holiday Cruise on Lake Coeur d'Alene.

Luke Emerson was deployed in Afghanistan for 10 months, working as a trauma nurse in the Army.

He initially wanted to surprise his children during a Thanksgiving celebration, but those were canceled in both Coeur d'Alene and Spokane due to COVID-19.

Instead, Emerson surprised his children on a Holiday Cruise on Lake Coeur d'Alene.