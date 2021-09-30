'Super Cooper' the TikTok star looking for kidney before 1st birthday

A family's plea for a kidney is getting a lot of attention on TikTok. Meet "Super Cooper 129." His parents are hoping to find him a kidney before his first birthday.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Cooper Schmidt was born with polycystic kidney disease. At birth, each of his kidneys were cystic masses bigger than an adult hand.

The disease cost Cooper both of his kidneys and his ability to breathe on his own. His parents were told his chances for survival were slim.

Yet here he is, 10 months and dozens of surgeries later, requesting help from his followers. He needs a kidney, hopefully before his first birthday in December.

His mother, Mady Schmidt, has turned to TikTok to share updates with their family on young Cooper's progress.

Despite being from Ames and rooting for the Cyclones, the Schmidt family found themselves right at home at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

"My mom got to come in and meet him at four months old, and I think a couple months later at six months, Andrew's parents," she said. "So it's been just like a slow process with the visitor restrictions."

To learn how you can help, please visit TorisAngels.org.