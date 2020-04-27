HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — One Central Georgia organization found a way to feed healthcare workers last week while supporting a local business.

The Prince Hall Masonic Lodge, or Victory Lodge #482, collected donations online for their "Meals for Heroes" initiative.

The lodge then used the money raised to buy meals from longtime Warner Robins restaurant, McCall's.

As a result, they were able to give 140 meals to hospital workers free of charge in Warner Robins and Perry.

"Our Lodge wanted to do something to help in the most effective way possible without putting others or ourselves in danger. Our medical staff often go unrecognized for their sacrifices. This was the least we could do to thank them during these challenging times,” said Brother Claude Baptiste, in a press release.

Baptiste thanked McCall's for partnering with them on the effort.

The meals were donated on Thursday.

