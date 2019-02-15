Students at Bernd Elementary now have five books apiece to take home and keep.

A group called Book 'Em got it all together. They work with different community sponsors and the Bibb County Sheriff's department.

A deputy helped pass out the new reads on Thursday.

All in all the group gave out 2,500 books.

"But really one of the most interesting things is once the kids have picked out their books and their sitting and reading and they're just totally engrossed in the book," said Katie Powers with Book 'Em.

"And in this day of technology and screens, it's really refreshing to know children get excited and still connect with a book."

Book 'Em hits one school a year.

It all started three years ago and organizers say they've given out thousands of books.