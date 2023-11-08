Warner Robins Farmers Market offers affordable, low-income accessible deals in partnership with Georgia food assistance program

For those who rely on the EBT program, the International City Farmers Market offers locally-grown produce at a discounted rate.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Central Georgia farmers and vendors at the International City Farmers Market bring produce and products they make, grow, raise and/or catch.

Not only is it one of the freshest ways to get your groceries, but you're also supporting the local economy in more ways than you may realize.

In fact, this particular market offers a service that makes it more accessible for everybody to shop, including those who rely on federal nutrition assistance programs.

In partnership with Georgia Fresh For Less, a public nutrition program, the market's food sales are more accessible, sustainable and economical for all — especially for those in low-income households.

"My thing is, if you don't take 'em, you don't sell 'em," International City Farmers Market Manager Joe Bossi said. "Because we can't discriminate against lower-income people."

After retiring from the Air Force, Bossi began selling kettle corn and lemonade with a friend. He took over as manager of the market in 2020 after the previous owner retired from the position.

He said keeping the EBT program going was one of the main reasons he came out of retirement.

It's a two-for-one deal that works like this:

If you have EBT credit, you can purchase an equal amount of wooden tokens, allowing you to purchase any EBT-accepted food items. You'll be given an equal amount of green tokens, which you can use for fruits and vegetables exclusively.

"As long as it's a food item, you can use the brown ones. But what I always tell people is try to use the green ones for your fruits and vegetables because they're free," Bossi said.

It also helps the local vendors out since it gets more people shopping at the farmer's market.

"We like the EBT because we get to help the community out," said Arlin Gravelle, who sells grass-fed beef from Silo Springs Ranch.

Gravelle's family has been raising cows for five generations.

"I've eaten every part of a cow," he said, "and a bull, too!"

One of his favorite things about the farmers market is building rapport with his customers.

"You get to be friends with the people you sell your beef to, and hear about their families, and watch their kids grow up," he said.

He and his wife also sell their beef at the Perry Farmers Market on Saturdays, year-round. Vendors are there from Central Georgia, and many are local to Houston County, according to Downtown Perry Manager Alicia Hartley.

The International City Farmers Market is the only farmers market in Houston County that has an EBT credit partnership.

It's open every Thursday, rain or shine, from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Bossi said the only time it isn't on a Thursday is the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

With the Food Truck Frenzy event commencing next week — and on the third Thursday of every month going forward — Bossi expects the market to see more activity.

According to a poster for the event, the inaugural Food Truck Roundup is set to kick off at Perkins Field Aug. 17 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. It will feature music by Tres Hombres, food trucks and a "kids zone."

With that, Bossi said the market will be open a little bit longer.