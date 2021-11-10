Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (October 14)

Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor.

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system.

Job Title: Food Service Worker

Location: Macon

Job ID: 6974807418

Requirements: HS Diploma/GED

Job Duties: Prepares, assists, or instructs inmate labor and/or team members in the preparation of a variety of food items in accordance with departmental work production standards, standardized recipes, and work instructions. Follows assigned facility housekeeping and safety practices in all preparation, oversight, and serving of correctional facility meals.

---------------

Job Title: Sterile Processing Technician

Location Warner Robins

Job ID: 6843063701

Requirements: Applicants must have a HS/GED and six (6) mos of experience

Job Duties: Assists in ensuring an effectively organized and operational unit through appropriate cleaning and decontamination, assembly and packaging, sterilization and delivery, and storage of equipment and instruments.

---------------

Title: Master Scheduler

Location: Dublin

Job ID: 6967389647

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree and eight (8) years of experience

Job Duties: Responsible to develop, organize, and monitor the overall master schedule plan to support the division's sales and customer service objectives. Develops the master schedule, material requirements lists, and production plans for complex products and/or production processes where the manufacturing processes may be new and/or variable. Reviews overall engineering plans and product specifications to determine raw material requirements to support manufacturing schedules.

---------------

Job Title: Groundskeeper

Location: Milledgeville

Job ID: 6391612398

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license and one year in operating landscaping equipment.

Job Duties: Will perform grounds maintenance and landscaping. Duties include planting flowers, shrubs, trees, moving objects as heavy as 50 lbs., and other duties as assigned. This part-time position will offer a 29 hour work week (including weekends) for seasonal grounds maintenance.

---------------

Job Title: Forklift Driver

Location: Macon

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED and experience as a forklift driver

Job ID: 6959409321

Will transport raw materials to the production area and finished goods to the warehouse.

---------------

Job Title: Planning & Zoning Manager

Location: Warner Robins

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree, two (2) years of experience and valid driver’s license

Job ID: 6979014836

This position performs administrative and advanced professional planning work in overseeing the operation of zoning ordinance. Will develop and implement policies and procedures relevant to the administration of the city’s zoning ordinance.

---------------

Title: Class A CDL Driver

Location: Milledgeville

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS diploma/GED, Class A CDL and at least 21 years of age

Job ID: 6967394187

Will be responsible for delivering and rotating stock. Also responsible for merchandising shelves, racks, equipment, and displays to Company standards.

---------------

Job Title: Loan Collateral Specialist

Location: Dublin

Pay: Competitive

Requirements: HS/GED and related banking experience preferred

Job ID: 6967502667