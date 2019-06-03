Commissioner Elaine Lucas says the Georgia Department of Transportation scaled back the renovations on Jeffersonville Road and she is now asking the county to come up with a way to continue it.

Driving along Jeffersonville Road, you can spot lots of orange cones and construction workers.

This construction started months ago for the first part of Jeffersonville Rd. to repave and widen the road as well as add sidewalks and lighting

Commissioner Elaine Lucas pulled hard for the $20 million for the project including more than half a million from the county's SPLOST fund.

"We don't want part of a road done and it's safer and well lit and then there's a smaller portion that's sub-standard," said Lucas.

Lucas is sponsoring a proposal to ask commissioners to pay for those same improvements to this stretch of Jeffersonville Rd. from Recreation Rd. to Highway 80, which she says is now in jeopardy.

Mayor Robert Reichert doesn't have a grasp on the cost.

"As I understand it, they were trying to figure out how much traffic there is out there because they're trying to undo the railroad tunnel and the dam was going to be very expensive- but i'll just let whoever knows about it talk about it," said Reichert.

"We got to tie up all the loose ends now and we got to make sure people are pleased with the work that takes place. They can only be pleased if we finish everything so we want to make sure that gets done," said Lucas.

Lucas says since GDOT canceled the plans she'd like the county to find a way to fulfill their problems to everyone who uses this road.

David Forston, the architect for the project, estimates the project would take less than two years to complete.

Lucas presented her proposal on Tuesday, but no action was taken.

Commissioners will discuss the project in their meeting next Tuesday, March 12th.