Bibb deputies investigate armed robbery at Family Dollar

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Macon Saturday night.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. at the 2584 Rocky Creek Road location.

Reports say a masked man entered the store, walked around until several customers left, then took out a handgun.

The man demanded money from the cash register. Once he received the money, he ran away.

No one got hurt.