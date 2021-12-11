Bibb deputies investigate armed robbery at Family Dollar

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Macon Saturday night.
It happened around 7:40 p.m. at the 2584 Rocky Creek Road location.
Reports say a masked man entered the store, walked around until several customers left, then took out a handgun.
The man demanded money from the cash register. Once he received the money, he ran away.
No one got hurt.
If you have any information, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.