Mercedes-Benz Stadium game day activities | What to know

There are many different ways fans can get out and have some fun around the stadium before the game kicks off at 1 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — With Atlanta Falcons football kicking off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, fans will have the opportunity to head down to the stadium early for many fun tailgate experiences and other pre-game activities for family and friends.

The Falcons battle the division rival New Orleans Saints with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

Among the events happening at The Benz on Sunday include:

The Home Depot Backyard

The popular tailgate experience for fans opens bright and early at 8:30 a.m. It will feature different tailgate games, a kids coloring area, face painting, photo booth, food trucks and sponsorship exhibits for fans to enjoy throughout.

Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders will make an appearance in addition to a performance by the Falconsdrumline. Fans tailgating here can also expect different Atlanta Falcons Legend appearances on the grounds. Atlanta Fire Department will also be on-hand to present a giant American flag from two ladder trucks.

To find out more on The Home Depot Backyard, click here.

Dirty Bird Nest

This lively tailgate experience takes place on the Northside Plaza of The Home Depot Backyard and kicks off at 9 a.m. The Dirty Birds Tailgate is "a gameday energy source where like-minded fans can lead chants, cheer wildly and be the ultimate connection between the excitement on the field and in the stands," according to the Falcons website.

The tailgate is open to all Falcons fans and will feature the famed "Dirty Bird March" that will starts at 11:50 a.m. as fans collectively walk from the tailgate into the stadium together. Fans can buy a $1,000 membership for the tailgate experience which includes general admission tickets to each home game.

Jessie Tuggle autograph signing

The iconic Falcons Ring of Honor member will be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans in the 300-level concourse at the Ring of Honor from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Other important game day notes: