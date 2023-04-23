Miss Georgia makes an appearance at 'Mentor and Manners' Princess Tea Party at Hay House

The event honors young ladies 5- to-12-years-old joining the Miss Georgia Princess Program.

MACON, Ga. — Sunday was a big day for some young ladies in Macon.

Miss Georgia, Kelsey Hollis, made an appearance at a tea party at the Hay House.

According to Miss Macon Board Member Lakea Scott, the tea party honors girls joining the Miss Georgia Princess Program.

The princesses are aged 5- to-12-years-old, and each get a mentor in the program, like Miss Macon, or Miss Warner Robins.

The tea party was fit for royalty.

There were refreshments, from cookies and cakes, to lemonade and sweet tea. Each princess was presented with a tiara and sash.

Several crowned title-holders, including Miss Macon and Miss Warner Robins spoke to the new princesses.

Miss Georgia had some advice for the girls about kindness, and the importance of saying, 'Thank you.'

"Give your parents thank you, because so many times, they make so many sacrifices for us," she told the group. "[They] do everything they can to put us in a position to be successful. And the least we can do is tell them, 'Thank you.'"