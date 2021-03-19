The industrial authority says they have 28 open projects with potential prospects that could bring more than 600 million in investments, and at least 4,800 jobs

MACON, Ga. — Although the COVID-19 pandemic still has millions out of work, the latest Macon job numbers suggest that distress is on the decline.

Two local businesses that are hiring say Macon is making industrial development progress

According to CBS News, unemployment rates have fallen and are at the lowest level since before the pandemic, and according to the Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, locally, Macon has 6,000 fewer jobs than a year ago.

Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority Executive Director Stephen Adams said, "We are turning the corner for sure, and companies are bringing those people back and then some."

In other words, Adams says Macon's economy is recovering partially because new and old businesses are hiring.

Dean Baldwin Painting is a new aircraft-painting industry getting ready to open in June near the Middle Georgia Regional Airport.

Baldwin said, "We need HR managers, facility managers, there are certain management positions that are open now," and Dean Baldwin Painting CEO Barbara Baldwin says job applications will also be online soon for higher management roles, mechanics, painters, and inspectors.

"We take people off the streets and train them to a skill so they have a career, so they have a future," said Baldwin.

Not too far away lies the Irving Paper factory. They started up in 2019, producing toilet paper and paper towels.

Since January, they've hired 42 people, and they, too, are still looking for more new hires.

"We still have 72 positions to fill, and we are looking for operations and maintenance and logistics roles for people that are highly, highly skilled," said plant manager Brian Solheim.

And there could be more to come. The industrial authority says they have 28 open projects with potential prospects that could bring more than 600 million in investments, and at least 4,800 jobs.