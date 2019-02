MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Crews are battling a fire at a fraternity house in Milledgeville.

Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee says the fire broke out Sunday night at Theta Chi's house at 230 North Columbia Street.

Massee says there are no reports of injuries as yet.

Milledgeville Fire Chief William Collier says crews have been out there for about 25 minutes.

