BSO: 21-year-old in critical condition after shooting at Riverside apartment complex

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being shot on Riverside Drive just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened at MAV at North Macon, an apartment complex located at 5578 Riverside Drive.

Deputies received a call for shots fired at around 2:17 p.m., when deputies arrived they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot. He received medical treatment at the scene before being taken to Atrium Health Navicent, where he is currently in critical condition. No one else was injured in the shooting.

Investigators are on the scene and are trying to determine what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

