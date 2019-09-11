MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three people have been arrested after methamphetamine and marijuana was found at a Monroe County residence on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office’s S.E.R.T. Team executed a search warrant on Talmadge Road on Thursday after there were “multiple complaints” of drugs being sold at a residence there.

They arrested two women and one man.

44-year-old Theresa Talmadge is being charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance.

32-year-old Christina Batting is being charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related objects.

47-year-old Johnnie Barrow had a warrant for violating probation and was taken into custody.

