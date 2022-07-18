Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Five people were shot at a condemned apartment complex in southeast Atlanta early on Monday.

This happened near a Forest Cove apartment complex off Thomasville Boulevard just before 2 a.m.

Officers said that those hurt were ages 13 to 42 years old, and one victim, a teenager is in critical condition. The department did not confirm if the teen in critical condition and the 13-year-old are the same victim.

Two victims are currently at Grady hospital, and the other three are at Atlanta Medical Center.

Atlanta Police explained that there was a large gathering in front of the complex when other people showed up and started shooting. They add that some of the victims live at the complex, but they're not sure if all do.

For now, police say they are continuing to talk to witnesses and searching for suspects.

The apartment complex was condemned in December of 2021 after reports that the units were falling apart inside, letting rats and roaches take over. This closure impacted over 200 families who needed to be relocated.

