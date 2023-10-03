Arkansas murder suspect arrested at Bibb County motel, accused of killing 32-year-old woman, police say

Authorities in Fayetteville, Arkansas say that Adrian Rodriguez is accused of killing Brenda Madriles. She was last seen Thursday, and her body was found Saturday.

MACON, Ga. — A murder suspect was arrested in Bibb County for allegedly killing a 32-year-old woman in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

According to the local police department in Fayetteville, Adrian Rodriguez was arrested at a motel on Harrison Road for the murder of Brenda Madriles.

In a press release, authorities in Fayetteville say they conducted a welfare check at Rodriguez's home on Saturday since Madriles had not been seen since last Thursday. There, they found Madriles dead.

They say that Madriles was an acquaintance of Rodriguez, and they had obtained a search warrant for Rodriguez's home due to the "circumstance surrounding Ms. Madriles's disappearance."

The authorities in Fayetteville say that Rodriguez had fled, and they were able to track down him down to Bibb County.