WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Huddle House at 2075 Watson Boulevard.

A press release says a man with a gun entered Huddle House at around 4:40 a.m. on Friday and demanded money from the cash register.

Acting Police Chief John Wagner says the man took the money and ran towards Austin Pointe Apartments.

Police say they sent out a canine unit, but they were unable to track the man.

One person was in the store at the time of the robbery, but no one was hurt.

If you have any information on the robbery, you can call Warner Robins Detective Trent VanLannen at 478-302-5380, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

