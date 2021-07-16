After driving wrong way on road, then reversing into cop car, woman crashes leaving herself and child in critical condition

It happened on Compton Drive early Friday in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood.

ATLANTA — A woman crashed in southeast Atlanta early Friday morning leaving herself and a child in critical condition, after she'd been driving the wrong way down the road and then reversed into a cop car before speeding off.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on Compton Drive in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood.

Atlanta Police said the woman was driving the wrong way on Lakewood Terrace when an officer flashed her lights and attempted to pull the driver over.

Police said the woman turned onto Compton Drive and stopped, then reversed into the patrol cruiser and rammed it.

"We think the vehicle may have gotten stuck on the patrol car because she continued to rev her engine," Lt. RJ Walker with Atlanta Police said.

At that point, the woman sped off and crashed into a telephone pole down the road, police said.

She and the child were taken to a hospital. Police said they believe she is in her 30s and that the child, a boy, might be 5-8 years old.