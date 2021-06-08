Jogger comes forward as potential witness in Piedmont Park stabbing murder

A reward in the case has also been bumped up to $20,000.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: APD said the jogger they issued photos of earlier on Friday has "come forward" and that "detectives are speaking with him and he is cooperative."

Original story below

Atlanta Police released new photos on Friday of a jogger they hope to identify as a potential witness to the disturbing stabbing murder of Katie Janness at Piedmont Park last week.

The city has been on edge, with no suspect yet identified and no sense of a motive in the brutal killing of Janness and her dog, Bowie.

The FBI and Fulton County Sheriff's Office are among the agencies that have been deputized by Atlanta Police to assist in the investigation as law enforcement work to track down the killer.

Police have already previously released photos of people who were on foot in the area at the time and who might have seen something.

Now they're looking for an additional person, who appears to have been jogging at the time.

You can see the new photos released by APD, as well as the previous photos of potential witnesses, in the gallery below.

Photos: APD wants to speak to these potential witnesses in Piedmont Park murder 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

"Please take note of the appearance and dress of this jogger. Anyone who knows this person, or any other witnesses should encourage them to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers Atlanta," a police statement said.

The reward in the case is now up to $20,000.

Police said that anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in this case should contact 911 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta, where they can submit an anonymous tip at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com .

The department said people do not have to give out identifying information when they submit a tip to still be eligible for the reward.

Police said they got the call that her body was found at the Charles Allen entrance around 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, hours after the park was closed. Police said Janness was last seen on surveillance video walking her dog Bowie near the rainbow crosswalk at 10th Street and Piedmont Ave. in midtown Atlanta.

The killer is still unaccounted for and police have not released any information about a potential suspect.

The FBI confirmed on Thursday that it was assisting in the investigation. Neither the bureau nor APD at this time are providing specifics on the feds' involvement.

Joe Clark, the father of Janness' wife, told 11Alive's Joe Henke on Thursday at a vigil that there's evidence, "the dog died protecting Katie."

"There is a monster on the loose in the city of Atlanta," Clark said.

During the murder, according to Clark, DNA evidence was potentially left behind on the dog.

"They've shared that with me," Clark said when referencing conversations with APD detectives. "So there is evidence out there that we hope is going to get this person captured."

Janness' wife, Emma Clark, also spoke to 11Alive about going to the park to find Janness and when she began calling for her wife she noticed the body, "maybe 100 feet away" from the dog's.