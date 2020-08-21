Sheriff David Davis says it seems that the house was targeted, and there was a personal conflict between adults

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says, based off of tips they've received, the house a 10-year-old girl was in was likely the target of Wednesday night's shooting.

Ta'meria Evans was shot in the back Wednesday night while inside her home on Hawkins Street.

Evans' mother, Kyerra O'Neal, says her child had to have emergency surgery but is now in stable condition and talking.

O'Neal says the shots started soon after her daughter turned on the light in the front room of the house. Evans was trying to get her pajamas out of the closet.

"I was yelling. We all dropped down. I yelled, 'Lay down, lay down on the ground! Get down on the ground!" O'Neal said.

A total of five shots hit the house, aimed towards the front room. Davis says the shots were fired from the direction of the street towards the home. Investigators found shell casing in the street, Davis says.

O'Neal says she and her kids stayed on the ground as they heard more shots outside their home.

"And I yelled back in the room because my baby was still in there, and I said, 'Ta'Meria, you OK? You OK?' She said, 'Mama, I'm bleeding,' but in the moment, I couldn't get back up because they were still shooting," O'Neal said.

A bullet hit Evans in the back and she was rushed to the hospital. Sheriff David Davis says from information they've received, they believe the shooting was not random and caused by a personal conflict between adults.

"It's tragic to have a 10-year-old child mixed up in adult beef," Davis said.

He says investigators are following all the tips and evidence, O'Neal says she just wants to find whoever harmed her daughter.

"I just want to know why. I just want to know why. I did nothing to no one. My kids did nothing to nobody," O'Neal said.

O'Neal also says her daughter just tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday night, but so far, she isn't showing any symptoms. Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're notifying deputies who have had close contact with the family.