No one was hurt in the robbery.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store located at 3567 Houston Road just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a man came into the store with a gun and demanded money. After taking an unknown amount of money, the suspect ran away.

