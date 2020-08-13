MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after an armed robbery at the Family Dollar store located at 3567 Houston Road just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a man came into the store with a gun and demanded money. After taking an unknown amount of money, the suspect ran away.
No one was hurt in the robbery.
If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500, or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.