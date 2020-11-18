Bibb deputies investigating man shot, killed at Pine Ridge Apartments

24-year-old Malik Young died Tuesday night from multiple gunshot wounds.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed at Pine Ridge Apartments on 1958 Clinton Road Tuesday night.

According to Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, at around 10 p.m., deputies got the call about a man shot at the apartment complex. When they made it to the scene, deputies found 24-year-old Malik Young dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Williams says there is no information on a suspect at this time. This case is still under investigation.