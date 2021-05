Patrol cars are blocking the area near the school located at 3300 Macon Tech Drive.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting involving a vehicle near Central Georgia Technical College Thursday.

That's according to Cpl. Emmett Bivins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Patrol cars are blocking the area near the school located at 3300 Macon Tech Drive. Drivers should find an alternate route.