CORDELE, Ga. — Cordele police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 300 block of west 14th Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Cordele Police Department, just before 3 p.m., a 27-year-old man was arrested in the shooting of a 13-year-old.

The teen was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital. There is no information on his condition at this time.

This case is still under investigation, and there are no details on charges. If you have any information, you can call the Cordele Police Department at 229-276-2921.

