Teens accused in killing of Jefferson High School football star extradited to Georgia

The suspects both are expected to have their first appearances in court Wednesday at 8 a.m.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The two teen suspects accused in the killing of Elijah DeWitt, the Jefferson High School Football star who was shot outside a Dave & Buster's in Gwinnett County, are back in Georgia.

Authorities said 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Zion Richardson were arrested in South Carolina last week.

They were extradited to Gwinnett County Tuesday. The suspects both will have their first appearances in court Wednesday at 8 a.m. The two face charges of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to his family, Elijah was killed on his dad's birthday.

On Oct. 5, Elijah was found dead in the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills Mall near the Dave & Buster's in Lawrenceville. Police said calls of gunfire came in just after 8:15 p.m., a time when Dave & Buster's was still open.

Investigators haven't released all of the details about what led up to Elijah's death, but they said they believe the teens knew each other. They added they do not anticipate any further arrests in this case.

Elijah's mother, Dawn, said while her son was a giant on the football field, he was the most down-to-earth guy with dreams to play college football – a dream cut short by one senseless act. He was just 18 years old.

Visitation was scheduled for Tuesday evening, and friends and family will gather for his funeral on Wednesday at the Jefferson High School auditorium at 6 p.m.