Ex-Army major assigned to Cyber Command at Fort Gordon pleads guilty to making child porn

He admitted to using a hidden camera in the bathroom of his home to record juveniles

GROVETOWN, Ga. — A 40-year-old Ex-Army major faces up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to producing child pornography.

According to a news release, Jason Michael Musgrove pleaded guilty this week on charges that he created child porn.

At the time of his arrest in December 2019, Musgrove was employed as an Integrated Threat Operations Officer at the U.S. Army Cyber Command in Fort Gordon.

The release says he had a top secret/sensitive compartmentalized information (SCI) security clearance.

According to court testimony, Musgrove admitted to using a hidden camera to film kids in a bathroom at his home.

“The production of child pornography is one of the most horrendous crimes we deal with in our society. It is even more concerning when the crime is allegedly committed by a member of our armed forces who is sworn to protect the United States,” said Special Agent in Charge Chris Hacker of the FBI Atlanta field office. “The FBI is committed to protecting our children and working with our law enforcement partners to identify and apprehend predators who carry out these appalling crimes.”

He has not been sentenced yet, but he faces up to 30 years in prison along with supervised release. He may also face substantial fines and restitution to victims.

There is no parole in the federal system.