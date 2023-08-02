'It's hurtful, It's painful': Family remembers Houston County native killed in College Park shooting

The family of Jaden George say he was shot 4 times in a gas station parking lot.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — After losing him to gun violence near Atlanta, a family remembers their son as a loving, caring and friendly young man.

His name was Jaden George. His father, Christopher Turner, says his son never hung up the phone without telling his father he loved him.

"It's hurtful, and it's painful and sad," says Turner.

He says he was at work when he got the news, and he was in shock.

"We find out that it was some guys that he was riding with in the same car," says Turner.

His father said Jaden was at a gas station last week, with people his son believed to be his friends.

As he left the store and returned to the car, his family says he was shot four times and killed.

"This generation right here, I don't understand them 'cause every time you turn on the news, it's these young folks. These young guys are obsessed with guns," he adds.

Jaden leaves behind a three-year-old son. Turner says he plans to pour his love onto him and share Jaden's legacy with him. He prays his grandson can grow up without a world of violence.

"The way things are going these days, it seems like it's just getting worse. All I can do is keep him close to me and stay prayed up," adds Turner.

Turner says prayer with his son is one of his favorite memories and one of their last conversations.

"We prayed, and it's like when we prayed, he felt so much better. And he said pops-that's what he used to call me-pop man that's all it took, and I said that's it, man that's it," says Turner.

He plans to keep praying until he sees his son again.

"I think I'll be ok. I think I will because I trust God. I trust him," Turner adds.

A funeral will be held for Jaden Monday in Jonesboro.

Turner says no one has been charged in his son's murder at this time, but several suspects are in custody.