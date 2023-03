Sheriff Danny Brannen declined to comment on the shooting.

HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — A 15-year-old was shot and killed while trying to break into a home in Hawkinsville on Tuesday, according to the GBI.

The shooting happened at home on Jelks Street around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. A resident inside the home shot the teen. The teen was later pronounced dead.