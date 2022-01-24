GBI: Vienna woman arrested, charged with child cruelty after 4-year-old son reported missing

27-year-old Keara Cotton was arrested and charged with two counts of Cruelty to Children.

VIENNA, Ga. — A Vienna woman is in custody after her 4-year-old son was reported missing on January 22.

According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, the Vienna Police Department asked for investigative assistance in order to find 4-year-old Jayceon Mathis.

The post says family members reported Mathis missing after not having seen him in several months.

The GBI stated that authorities were unable to find Mathis' mother, 27-year-old Keara Cotton, since the report was filed.

Monday evening, Cotton was arrested and charged with two counts of Cruelty to Children.

No other details were given about the case.