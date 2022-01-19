Washington County deputies looking for 3 men after homes hit by gunfire

The sheriff's office says they should be considered armed and dangerous.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Washington County deputies have now identified the three men they’re looking for in connection with Sunday night’s shootings.

Investigators say it started with several 911 calls reporting shots on Holmes Cannery Road. When they got to the scene, they found several homes had been damaged by gunfire, and around 30 shell casings from different firearms were recovered.

The shooting is believed to be connected to another shooting near the Jet 34 convenience store in Sandersville.

Previously they identified one of the suspected shooters as Keimahn Cuyler. He was last seen driving a burgundy Buick with a dented door and a missing hubcap.

Now, they’ve identified two more men that they’re looking for – Jakobe Hodges and Justin Hooks.

They’re wanted on charges of: aggravated assault, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, criminal damage to property and discharge of a gun near a public highway.

The sheriff’s office says they should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on their location can call the sheriff’s office at 478-552-0911.