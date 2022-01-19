Houston County investigators need your help identifying 3 men wanted in fatal armed robbery

Newly released surveillance video shows the trio of masked men entering the store and robbing the clerk and a customer.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County investigators are hoping you can help them identify and catch three men involved in an armed robbery that left a store clerk dead Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office released surveillance footage Wednesday from the J&J Dollar Store (also known as the Knodishall Gift Shop) on Knodishall Drive.

In it, you can see the trio of masked men entering the store and robbing the clerk and a customer. The video does not show the fatal shooting of the clerk, 43-year-old Sabrina Dollar.

The store manager said he was in the store when the robbery and shooting took place, and that one of the suspects also pointed the gun at him.

People in the area were rattled by news of the robbery and homicide. Xavier Dunbar has lived in Centerville for over 50 years and regularly visits a paint shop across the street from J&J.

He says the area is relatively safe, which is why the shooting is so shocking.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call the Houston County Sheriff's Office at (478) 542-2080 or Sgt. Anna Lange at 478-542-2085.