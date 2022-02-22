UGA signee was shot while working out in South Georgia park, police say

Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related that involved anywhere between seven and 15 suspects.

FITZGERALD, Ga. — University of Georgia football signee E.J. Lightsey has been hospitalized after being shot at least twice during a shooting at a park in Fitzgerald, Georgia.

According to Fitzgerald Police Chief William Smallwood, investigators believe Lightsey "was at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Chief Smallwood said Lightsey was working out– running and doing cardio at Seaboard Side Park when the shooting took place Monday night.

The police chief said Lightsey was shot in his right shoulder and foot. He was taken by private car to Dorminy Medical Center then transferred to Phoebe Putney Hospital for medical treatment. Lightsey is in stable condition, Chief Smallwood said.

CONFIRMED: Fitzgerald star and Georgia signee EJ Lightsey is in stable condition at Pheobe Hosptial in Albany, tonight.

When Lightsey was shot, another person was also shot – a 37-year-old who was shot in the head and remains in critical condition at a hospital in Macon.

The chief said the park is known for gang activity. Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related and involved anywhere between seven and 15 suspects.