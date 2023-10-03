South Bibb gas station robbed at gunpoint. Here's what we know

MACON, Ga. — Two men are wanted after robbing a south Bibb gas station at gunpoint, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The robbery happened just before 3 a.m. at the BP located at 4977 Mount Pleasant Church Road. Two armed men went into the store and demanded money.
The pair ran from the store after getting an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise. No one was injured during the robbery.
Anyone with information on the robbery can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
