MACON, Ga. — The Walmart on Zebulon Road in Macon was evacuated after a terroristic threat call came in just after 2 p.m., according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Employees and customers were asked to leave the store as a precaution while they investigated the threats. The Walmart has since been cleared and reopened, according to the sheriff's office.