Colleagues of golf pro who was shot, killed react to alleged gunman's arrest

The 10th hole on Pinetree Country Club remains closed indefinitely, as the community continues to mourn. Thursday the grieving came with a sigh of relief for some.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Thursday was the second day Pinetree Country Club was open since Saturday's triple homicide, in order to pay respect to their colleague Gene Siller.

The 10th hole where the golf pro was shot and killed remains closed indefinitely, as the community continues to mourn.

His colleague, Corey Evans, said that following the arrest of the suspect on Thursday, the grieving came with some answered prayers.

"It was definitely like a weight had been lifted off," said Evans. "I know for me, finding out that [the suspect was] caught, that was huge for me, but for the family, that's unfortunately not going to fix the situation."

Evans worked with Siller for almost two years. For him, finding out about the arrest was a "full circle" moment, because he was on that same golf course the day of the incident.

"I was standing in the same spot where I heard the shots happen and I was able to find out they captured the guy in the same spot," he said.

Thursday is also his second day back at work since losing his colleague. He happened to be giving lessons about 450 yards away when he heard the gunshots that afternoon.

"It felt different being here the first couple of visits after," he said. "The image is still pretty vivid in my mind how I saw him running. It's one of those things where it seems everything is happening quick but that particular moment it looked like he was running in slow motion to me."

Evans, who said he saw the suspect running after firing shots, hopes this arrest will bring more answers to their questions.

"Members I've spoken to, even the staff, its kind of this numb feeling," he said. "Luckily we've had more people playing than what I've been expecting so I think that helps bring normalcy back versus if it was just empty then we'd all be sitting here in our own thoughts."

Pinetree Country Club shared the following comment with 11Alive:

"We are ecstatic that the killer of our beloved friend has been arrested."

Authorities identified the alleged gunman wanted for shooting and killing three people at the country club as Bryan Rhoden. Cobb County Police said Rhoden was apprehended in Chamblee around 5:30 p.m.

To donate to Siller's family, click here.