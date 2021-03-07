Kennesaw golf pro identified as victim in shooting at Cobb County Country club, a member says

The victim has been identified as Gene Siller, according to a member of the country club.

KENNESAW, Ga. — The victim in the shooting at the Pinetree Country Club Saturday afternoon has been identified as golf pro and director Gene Siller, according to a member at the country club.

Police have not yet confirmed Siller as the victim at this time.

According to a member, the alleged shooter drove his car to the 10th fairway at the country club's golf course, Siller went to see what was going on and he was shot.

Cobb County police said the shooting took place shortly after 2:27 p.m.

Officials said the suspect has not been caught yet and they are still checking the area as a precaution.

Another witness said he heard five gunshots in a row.

"Then nothing went on, and immediately members reacting like 'I think there might be gunshots' and then apparently somebody was down on the ground," He said. "Then it was kind of like a frenzy, everyone was trying to figure out what was going on."

Another witness said the suspect drove a white pickup truck onto the golf course.

Earlier the Kennesaw State Office of Emergency Management said the suspect was a Hispanic male "considered armed and dangerous."

He is described as 6-foot-1 weighing 170 pounds.

The suspect was last seen near Club Drive headed toward Shiloh Road. Officials also said the suspect has long hair, a white or tan shirt and dark-colored work pants.

UPDATE: Suspect was seen approximately 35 mins ago on Club Drive headed towards Shiloh Road. Suspect has long hair, a white/tan shirt and dark-colored work pants — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) July 3, 2021

The Georgia State Golf Association said in a tweet Saturday evening that, "All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller's family and friends."