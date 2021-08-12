Car, bones, wallet found in cold case of missing Auburn University student from LaGrange

Kyle Clinkscales went missing in 1976 after leaving on his way to school.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A college student went missing on his way back to school in 1976. For 45 years, police and his family had very few answers. Now, the cold case of Kyle Clinkscales is warm again.

Officials with the Troup County, Georgia and Chambers County, Alabama sherlff's offices came together Tuesday morning to announce they found Clinkscales’ car. Someone spotted his white Ford Pinto in a creek in Cusseta, Alabama and called 911, officials said.

Inside the car was his wallet that had his ID and credit cards – there were also bones, Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said.

“We’re glad today,” Woodruff said.

“For 45 years we’ve looked for this young man and looked for this car. We’ve drained lakes. We’ve looked here and looked there,” he said. And yet, “it always turned out with nothing.”

Now, the GBI is sifting through the mud-caked in the car, looking for evidence and anything that would confirm if the bones found belong to Clinkscales. Sheriff Woodruff said he hopes that’s the case. He said he hoped this day would come while Clinkscales’ mother was alive. She died in January of this year, he said.

“It was always her hope that he would come home. It was always our hope that we would find him for her before she passed away. Just the fact that we have hopefully found him in the car brings me a sigh of relief.”

His father died in 2007.

Woodruff said Clinkscales was a student at Auburn and was in LaGrange the night he went missing.