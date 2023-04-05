'Look up the definition of good guy. His name should be right beside it': Friends remember Dublin man killed by housemate

A Dublin man is charged with murdering another man in the home that they shared. The GBI says it happened Tuesday at a home on Greenwood Drive.

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin man is charged with murdering another man in the home that they shared.

The GBI says it happened Tuesday at a home on Greenwood Drive in Dublin. Friends of Kala Haynes describe him as a gentle giant who would help anyone in need.

Joe McMiller knew Haynes for more than 15 years.



"The community has really lost a good guy. A lot of people, to this day, still can't believe what has happened has happened. He's going to really be missed," Joe said.

Haynes had a way of making anyone feel like family.

"Even though he didn't have a brother -- he had three sisters -- but I was his brother that he called. He would call me 'big little brother' because I was small, and he was like 6 feet," he said.



Marshaya McMiller met Haynes more than 10 years ago

"He helped out a lot. He rented houses. He did plumbing work if someone needed something they could go to him -- all those types of things because that's something you don't find in someone every day," Marshaya said.



According to the GBI, a third person who also lives at the home found 42-year-old Haynes shot to death.



"He had a lot of life ahead of him and it was taken senselessly," Marshaya said.

Corey Shannon, 46, faces several charges including felony murder and firearms charges. He's now in the Laurens County jail.

"You can't take everybody in. Some people, you really have to look at them and see what type of heart they have," Joe said.

"You would think that was natural causes, and it just makes me very upset and hurt because he would not have upset anyone to do something like that," Marshaya said.

Haynes was Marshaya’s manager at Buffalo's Southwest Cafe.

"Kala meant just happiness. Whenever you seen Kala, you could be having a bad day, but he's going to make you feel better when you leave him,” she said.

"If you look up the definition of 'good guy,' his name should be right beside it," Joe said.



The GBI and Dublin police have not released any details on a possible motive.