46-year-old Dublin man arrested, charged with murdering housemate

Kala Haynes, 42, was found dead in his home Tuesday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin man has been arrested and charged with murdering his housemate Tuesday, according to a release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

They say 46-year-old Corey Shannon is accused of murdering 42-year-old Kala Haynes in a home that they shared in the 900 block of Greenwood Drive.

Police said they received a call at 6:04 p.m. on Tuesday when another resident of the home found Haynes dead.

Soon after, at 6:35 p.m., the Dublin Police Department reached out to the GBI for additional help.

Shannon is facing Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon charges.

Shannon has been arrested and brought to the Laurens County Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, you can call the GBI Eastman office at (478)-374-6988 or the Dublin Police Department at (478)-277-5023.